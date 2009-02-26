Yahoo CFO: We're Still Open To A Search Deal

Today at investors conference, Yahoo CFO Blake Jorgensen told an audience that Yahoo “isn’t opposed” to a search deal.



Apparently that’s news.

How do we know? We saw it on Bloomberg:

Yahoo! Inc. isn’t opposed to striking a deal with another company to bolster its Internet search engine, Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said.

The deal would have to maximise the unit’s value, Jorgensen said during a presentation today at an investor conference.

What’s that you say? Nothing’s changed? Quick then, everybody go buy Yahoo stock!

