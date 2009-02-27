Yahoo CFO Not Fired For Microsoft Search Deal Comments

Yahoo (YHOO) CFO Blake Jorgensen’s departure comes as a surprise. A couple details, via a report by UBS’s Ben Schachter:
- Jorgensen was not let go because of his comments yesterday that Yahoo is open to the idea of a search deal with Microsoft (MSFT), Yahoo told Schachter.
- Nor does it have anything to do with any issues with Yahoo’s financial statements.
- Jorgensen knew he was on the way out before his presentation yesterday.
So why is he leaving? Schachter’s take is that new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz wants a CFO with more of a financial management/technology background than Jorgensen’s Wall Street/investment banking background. Sounds reasonable.
