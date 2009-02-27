Yahoo CFO Not Fired For Microsoft Search Deal Comments

Yahoo (YHOO) CFO Blake Jorgensen’s departure comes as a surprise. A couple details, via a report by UBS’s Ben Schachter:



Jorgensen was not let go because of his comments yesterday that Yahoo is open to the idea of a search deal with Microsoft (MSFT), Yahoo told Schachter.

Nor does it have anything to do with any issues with Yahoo’s financial statements.

Jorgensen knew he was on the way out before his presentation yesterday.

So why is he leaving? Schachter’s take is that new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz wants a CFO with more of a financial management/technology background than Jorgensen’s Wall Street/investment banking background. Sounds reasonable.

