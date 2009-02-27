Yahoo CFO Jorgensen Out

Carol Bartz’s shakeup is on: Yahoo (YHOO) CFO Blake Jorgensen is leaving the company, Yahoo disclosed in a SEC filing. Jorgensen will stay with the company while it finds a new finance boss.

More: Read Carol’s post, “Getting our house in order.”

Terry Semel hired Jorgensen in May, 2007, when previous CFO Sue Decker was promoted to head of Yahoo’s advertiser and publisher group.

Decker left the company in January after former Autodesk CEO Bartz was named Yahoo’s chief executive.

Good question by commenter Flutie: Should we now put less weight in Blake’s statement at an investor conference yesterday that Yahoo was open to a search deal?

Either way, it’s clear that Carol is going to keep making deep cuts until Yahoo looks the way she wants it to.

