Yahoo CFO Cancels Conference Appearance

Yahoo CFO Blake Jorgensen cancels a scheduled appearance at a Thomas Weisel Partners conference on Wednesday, says Reuters. Not surprising, given the crisis situation, “casual” questions, and legal liabilities. But we do think Yahoo’s senior management should more frequently emerge from their cave.
