Yahoo CFO Cancels Conference Appearance

Yahoo CFO Blake Jorgensen cancels a scheduled appearance at a Thomas Weisel Partners conference on Wednesday, says Reuters. Not surprising, given the crisis situation, “casual” questions, and legal liabilities. But we do think Yahoo’s senior management should more frequently emerge from their cave.

See Also:

Dear Jerry: Come Out of the Cave!

A Yahoo White Knight Emerges! Microsoft’s Unhappy Shareholders

Why the Yahoo-Microsoft Deal Will Be a Disaster

Dear Jerry and Steve…Here’s the Answer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.