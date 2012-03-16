Leaked Memo From Yahoo's CEO: 'We Will Make Bold, Fundamental Changes To What We Do And How We Do It'

Photo: Flickr/Paypal

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson fired off a memo to the company’s staff and Kara Swisher at All Things D has a transcript of what’s in the memo.She doesn’t have the actual memo, because Yahoo employees are paranoid of being caught leaking information. Instead of forwarding the memo, they read it over the phone to her.



In the memo, Thompson says, “real change is coming…

The changes we make will not be incremental ones. We will make bold, fundamental changes to what we do and how we do it …

Were are fundamentally rethinking every part of our business and looking at all options to put maximum effort where we can succeed … I’m putting tons of pressure on my leadership team … so we can move faster and more deliberately.”

Here are the “core principles” of Yahoo, according to Thompson. Swisher says this is his bolding and caps-ing:

“LISTEN, UNDERSTAND AND PUT THE CUSTOMER FIRST.

MOVE WITH SPEED IN EVERYTHING WE DO.

GET STUFF DONE.”

As for the Facebook lawsuit, he says, “I want to point out that this lawsuit has one simple purpose: Protecting valuable assets of the company and its shareholder … Others have respected and have licence out valuable innovations and Facebook must too.”

And that’s that! If you want to read the whole memo, head over the All Things D →

