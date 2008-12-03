Yahoo CEO Update: Rosensweig Conspiracy Edition (YHOO)

We’ve been calling around about the Yahoo CEO job and here’s what we’re hearing. Remember, it’s all just industry chatter — scuttlebutt.



We hear former AOL (TWX) CEO Jon Miller wants the job and is the first choice inside Yahoo. A source called Mller the frontrunner — even though an AOL noncompete kept Miller off Yahoo’s board over the summer.

Former Yahoo COO Dan Rosensweig — who also wants the job — is gaining momentum inside the halls of Yahoo.

In fact, one source involved in the hunt tells us he hears Yahoo’s contacting candidates for show and that the board has already decided on former COO Rosensweig.

He’s on headhunter firm Heidrick & Struggles’s list, but former AOL media boss Mike Kelly isn’t a real candidate.

Miller would prefer to raise money to buy Yahoo before running it — as the WSJ reported — but if that doesn’t work out, Miller would take the job anyway. Miller thinks he can turn Yahoo around and wants to profit as much as possible from doing so.

No one inside Yahoo holds Jerry Yang responsible for blowing the Microsoft (MSFT) deal. They blame Yahoo president Sue Decker because she’s the former CFO and analyst who’s supposed to know bankers and how to deal. Decker is not getting the gig.

No way does News Corp (NWS) COO Peter Chernin take the job, figures one source. He’s got a deal with News Corp that allows him to start his own movie studio if he wants. After Terry, no one who wants to run a movie studio would want to run Yahoo, would they?

Google’s (GOOG) Tim Armstrong is not a candidate. He’s a backslapping sales guy, goes the scuttlebutt. Charming and effusive, but not an operator. Besides, how hard is it to sell Google ads?

Expect ruthless but healthy cuts if former DoubleClick CEO David Rosenblatt gets the job. Goodbye HotJobs?

