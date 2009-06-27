Bartz: Comparing Yahoo To Google Is "Not Fair" To Google

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz spoke at her first annual shareholders meeting yesterday. Here’s what she said, according to PaidContent:



Before her arrival, Yahoo had lost its ability to attract new customers. It’s “mojo,” said Carol.

Yahoo has to cut products that aren’t being worked and users don’t care about. Carol called them “space debris.”

Now is not a good time to sell Yahoo’s stake in Alibaba. “Selling it in this market is probably not the best idea in the world.”

Shareholders have to stop hoping Yahoo will be Google. “Please, this direct map comparison to Google is not fair to Google and frankly not relevant.”

We need to stop talking about Microsoft. “If we ever have a deal with Microsoft it will be announced publicly and until (then) we do not have nothing to say.”

Yahoo can’t worry about Chinese censorship. “Yahoo was not incorporated to fix China.”

