Bartz: Comparing Yahoo To Google Is "Not Fair" To Google

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz spoke at her first annual shareholders meeting yesterday. Here’s what she said, according to PaidContent:
- Before her arrival, Yahoo had lost its ability to attract new customers. It’s “mojo,” said Carol.
- Yahoo has to cut products that aren’t being worked and users don’t care about. Carol called them “space debris.”
- Now is not a good time to sell Yahoo’s stake in Alibaba. “Selling it in this market is probably not the best idea in the world.”
- Shareholders have to stop hoping Yahoo will be Google. “Please, this direct map comparison to Google is not fair to Google and frankly not relevant.”
- We need to stop talking about Microsoft. “If we ever have a deal with Microsoft it will be announced publicly and until (then) we do not have nothing to say.”
- Yahoo can’t worry about Chinese censorship. “Yahoo was not incorporated to fix China.”
