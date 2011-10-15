The Same People That Brought Yahoo Carol Bartz Are Now Looking For Its New CEO

Photo: AP

Yahoo hired executive search firm Heidricks & Struggles to look for a new CEO, Kara Swisher of All Things D reports.That’s the exact same firm that helped Yahoo hire now departed CEO Carol Bartz. Swisher says Heidricks & Struggles have a different partner working on this search.



Who on Earth wants the job right now? Yahoo is a total mess. The company doesn’t know what it’s going to do, or what it’s going to be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.