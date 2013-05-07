Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Punks Up Her Hair With Blue Streaks

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala is all about the fashion. Some even call The Met Gala the ‘fashion Oscars’



Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is usually considered one of the tech industry’s best dressed. But for the Met Gala she chose to punk up her hair with blue and orange streaks that were maybe meant to match her gown?

It caused quite a stir on Twitter. Here’s some of the tweets …

https://twitter.com/amyodell/status/331552033498882048



Marissa Mayer CEO of Yahoo striped hair red dress #metball twitter.com/AmandaGordon/s… — Amanda Gordon (@AmandaGordon) May 6, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.