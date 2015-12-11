Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer just had baby twin girls

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announced that she just gave birth to twin girls.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mayer wrote: “Zack and I are excited to announce that our identical twin girls were born early this morning. Our whole family is doing great!”

The news comes as Mayer is facing a critical and challenging period at Yahoo, which has been under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value and which announced just Wednesday that it would undertake a complex “reverse spinout” of the core internet business.

Mayer’s leadership of Yahoo, meanwhile, is facing increasing criticism more than three years into a comeback effort that has so far showed little progress.

Appearing on CNBC on Wednesday, Mayer was asked about the twins and the potential time off she would take as a result.

“It will happen later this month,” she said. “And yes there’s always a lot to do on both the home front and the work front.”

When Mayer was hired to be Yahoo’s new CEO in July 2012, she announced on the same day as her new job announcement that she was six months pregnant with a boy. Her decision to take only a few weeks of maternity leave and to work throughout it caused a big debate, with some criticising Mayer for setting an example that would be impossible for other working women with children to match. Others praised Mayer for becoming one of the few female CEOs of a Fortune 500 company — and perhaps the only one to do so while pregnant.

Mayer’s twins are the second recent high-profile birth announcements in the tech industry. Earlier this month Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that he recently became a dad after the birth of his daughter. Zuckerberg has said he would take two months of paternity leave.

