Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer: I Think About Replacing Our CFO All The Time

Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

At the end of a keynote interview at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer showed a really interesting side of herself as a manager.In response to a question about who she saw as a role model, she said she didn’t really have one—but that she had gotten a lot of advice, for which she was grateful.



Then she said that she “constantly thinks about who could do a better job” on her management team.

Since joining Yahoo as CEO last summer, she’s already replaced the company’s COO, CFO, and chief marketing officer, among others.

Even so, Mayer said, “I think about who could be a better COO. I think about who could be a better CFO.”

CFO Ken Goldman was sitting in the audience, listening to this exchange.

“Sorry, Ken,” Mayer said. “It’s just a thought experiment I do.”

So far, she pointed out, she hadn’t found one.

