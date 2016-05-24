Marissa Mayer only took home $14 million last year because Yahoo 'fell short' of goals

Yahoo’s top brass have been under investor fire for the company’s poor performance.

But they still reaped pay packages worth millions of dollars each, according to the company’s latest annual proxy filing.

CEO Marissa Mayer received her standard $1 million annual salary in 2015, along with various stock awards that swelled the total value of her compensation to $35,981,107.

But Yahoo stressed in its filing that Mayer’s actual compensation was in fact only 39% of the headline number — about $14 million. That’s “because the Company’s 2015 performance fell short of the rigorous annual financial goals we set,” the filing says.

Here’s the difference in Mayer’s target pay versus her actual pay, according to Yahoo’s annual proxy report:

Meanwhile, CFO Ken Goldman received a total pay package worth roughly $15 million in 2015, while Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Utzschneider got $10 million and General Counsel Ron Bell received $4.5 million.

Yahoo noted that none of the named executive officers received a salary increase or an annual bonus for 2015.

