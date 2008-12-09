Yahoo CEO Candidate Rosenblatt Joins IAC's Board (IACI)

New gig for David Rosenblatt, Google’s (GOOG) head of display advertising, former DoubleClick CEO, SA 100 member, and Yahoo (YHOO) CEO candidate: He’s joining IAC’s (IACI) board, the Internet conglomerate said today in a SEC filing. This shouldn’t affect his Yahoo CEO candidacy positively or negatively.



IAC also said that Diane von Furstenberg, Barry Diller’s fashion designer wife, has stepped down from IAC’s board. Her son Alex will take her spot; Alex founded and runs an investment firm.

