This Man Could Replace Carol Bartz As Yahoo CEO

If Carol Bartz hasn’t delivered on a promised turnaround for Yahoo by the time her contract is finished in early 2013, new board member David Kenny could be the man to take over, Kara Swisher at All Things D reports.Kenny is the president of Akamai, the big CDN. Prior to Akamai, he was CEO of Digitas, which was acquired by Publicis Groupe.



The combination of technology knowledge through Akamai, and advertising through Digitas would make Kenny a pretty good choice to lead Yahoo, argues Swisher.

Bartz started off as an interesting loud mouthed CEO for Yahoo, who was seemingly going to get Yahoo on the right track. For the most part she’s become much more restrained, and has done the dirty work of cutting fat from Yahoo, and getting its tech platforms aligned.

However, she has demonstrated very little in the way of a vision for where Yahoo should be heading, and it’s hard to argue Yahoo is in a much better position today than when Bartz took over two years ago.

This is reflected in Yahoo’s stock price which has pretty much gone nowhere since Bartz took over.

