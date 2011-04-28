Should Yahoo Let Lame Duck Carol Bartz Go? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>It’s pretty obvious that Carol Bartz won’t be coming back to Yahoo as its CEO when her contract expires. So, should Yahoo let her go and hire someone else to take over now?

We talk Yahoo, Facebook’s depressing new campus, Apple’s location-tracking scandal, and AOL Patch in today’s SAIcast.

BONUS: Listen for Jay Yarow’s great Mark Zuckerberg impression.

