Yahoo Career Outplacement Service: Post Resumes and Jobs Here

A lot of Yahoos will be freed up as of today. At a reader’s request, we’ve created a place for employers and Yahoos to find each other.



Feel free to post a brief description of your skills / experience / location below, along with a link to LinkedIn or your resume (or some other way for interested parties to contact you). Companies or recruiters hoping to hire some Yahoo talent feel free to post, too.

Good luck to all!

