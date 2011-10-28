Yahoo Can't Focus On Finding A New CEO Because So Many Executives Are Leaving

At this rate, there might not be anyone left to run Yahoo in the near future.



The struggling Internet company has seen a rash of high-level departures since Carol Bartz was fired as CEO.

Interim CEO Tim Morse remains with Yahoo, but plenty of others are gone.

There is so much chaos and uncertainty that the search for a new CEO has not really even started, the New York Times reports. (Where have we heard that before?)

“There is so much turnover; it’s impacting the core business,” Ben Schachter, a Macquarie analyst, tells the NYT. “This company needs to find some kind of stability. There cannot be open-ended speculation.”

Additionally, the bankers overseeing its potential sale are scrambling to sell off bits and pieces or the entire Asian portion of the company.

Yahoo still has a $20 billion market cap, so investor groups are taking time to form. For Yahoo, the faster the better.

