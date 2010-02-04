Yahoo Cancels The Sale Of Its Small Business Unit

Yahoo has changed its mind about selling its small business unit, according to Jeff Bercovici at Daily Finance.
The unit was on the block for $350-$500 million, but Yahoo couldn’t find any takers.
Rafat Ali at paidContent says he’s hearing that Yahoo can’t find any takers on Hot Jobs either.
SEE ALSO: Yahoo: What’s For Sale, What’s Not, And What Could Be
