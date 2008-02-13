Yahoo Buys Maven Networks For $160 Million (YHOO)

Yahoo has purchased Cambridge, Mass.-based Web video publishing firm Maven Networks for $160 million, the company said today. Sound familiar? That’s because Mike Arrington’s TechCrunch reported the deal almost two weeks ago.



Maven sells a Web video platform used by companies like News Corp.’s Fox News, Sony BMG, CBS Sports, and Hearst. The big attraction: Yahoo expands its video ad network and picks up some new video ad serving software. Release.

Previously: Report: Yahoo To Acquire Maven Networks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.