Yahoo Buys 12-Week-Old Startup IntoNow For ~$20 Million

Yahoo just bought a company called IntoNow for a price close to $20 million, Kara Swisher reports. Facebook and Twitter were also looking to buy the startup, according to TechCrunch.



Users of IntoNow’s iPhone app can “check-in” to TV programs the way Foursquare users “check-in” to restaurants and bars.

Like iPhone app Shazam, which can listen to the a song that’s playing and tell you its title, IntoNow listens to the TV show and identifies it.

In a press release, Yahoo says “The addition of IntoNow will enable Yahoo! to provide enhanced media experiences and video programming, bolstering its social engagement across the Yahoo! network and on all screens.”

If Yahoo is smart, they’ll let IntoNow keep working on its product and just fund it.

We can imagine Yahoo will also use IntoNow’s soundtrack-recognition technology to create single-serving apps to go along with popular TV shows and movies.

In IntoNow’s blog post announcing the buyout, IntoNow says its building the tech out for platforms including Android, the Web, and the iPad.

