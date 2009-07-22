Yahoo Buys Email Startup Xoopit

Yahoo (YHOO) will announce today that it’s bought startup Xoopit for ~$20 million, BoomTown reports.



The WSJ reported negotiations between the companies.

Xoopit’s software makes it easier for users to find and share photos and other media stored in their email inboxes and archives. It works sites like Gmail, YouTube, Facebook, and Flickr.

That kind of functionality fits with the new mission Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz has given the company to be at the centre of its user’s lives.

BoomTown reports that Yahoo has been impressed with Xoopit for a while, and previously offered $10 million to buy it.

Xoopit is not profitable and its revenues are minimal. Its investors are Accel Partners and Foundation capital. The startup has raised $6.5 million since 2006.

Here’s a video explaining how Xoopit works:

