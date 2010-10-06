Yahoo Buys Dapper, Which Makes It Easy For Ad Buyers To Create And Track Online Ads

Yahoo just bought display advertising firm Dapper.



Dapper is “a technology platform providing dynamic display ad creation and optimization,” according to a release.

“Dapper enables advertisers and agencies to…build dynamic ad creative, leveraging data to automatically show the right product, offer, or message with each impression.”

Here’s the canned quote from a Yahoo exec:

“Yahoo!’s product strategy is focused on creating engaging and meaningful experiences that keep users entertained and informed,” said Dev Patel, VP, Advertiser and Publisher Solutions at Yahoo!. “Utilization of consumer insights to deliver relevant consumer and advertiser experiences are built into our technology from inception and Dapper’s capabilities will further enhance the experiences we deliver.”

Depending on the price, this seems like a smart deal for Yahoo, which, not that its outsourced search to Microsoft, has all its eggs in the display advertising basket. Anything to make that business snappier is probably a smart idea.

Terms were not disclosed. Kara Swisher says, “Dapper is based in San Francisco and has received $3 million in funding from Accel Partners and entrepreneur Mitch Kapor.”

