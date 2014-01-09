The Startup Yahoo Just Bought Turned My Phone Into The Device I've Always Wanted

When Marissa Mayer announced that Yahoo had purchased Aviate, a startup that made software that could “organise the apps on your phone’s home screen according to its best guess at what you need to see right now,” I was intrigued.

I’ve never been one for having tons of screens of apps and widgets. Android, iOS — didn’t matter. I just liked having a single screen of apps I use all the time, perhaps grouped into folders based on what I use them for. (I flip-flop on this all the time).

Immediately after installing and running Aviate on my Moto X Android phone, I knew that I’d be keeping it long-term. It transformed my phone into the device I’ve always wanted — powerful, but streamlined down to what I need at any given moment.

