Yahoo Buys Another Startup, Cross-Platform Gaming Company PlayerScale

It’s back to the smaller acquisitions after Yahoo’s buzzy buyout of Tumblr Monday for $1.1 billion.



Today, Yahoo has announced its latest acquisition, PlayerScale. The price has not been disclosed, but it probably wasn’t as cheap as some of the talent acquisitions Yahoo has made previously.

PlayerScale reaches 150 million users worldwide, and Yahoo says it wants to continue building on the platform’s technology, not shut it down.

Here’s the note PlayerScale’s CEO, Jesper Jensen, wrote on the website (via TechCrunch)

Today is a great day — both in our journey with PlayerScale and for users of our Player.IO product. We are happy to announce the next big step toward our goal of building the best possible gaming infrastructure platform: we have been acquired by Yahoo!. And don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere. Our platform will continue to support the same great games that you love playing today … and in fact, it will only get better from here!

Our goal has always been to help developers build the best possible games, without having to worry about building and scaling the infrastructure required to operate today’s biggest successes. In working with the folks at Yahoo!, it has become clear that we share this passion.

We have spent the past four years growing a three-person startup into a product that powers games played by over 150 million people worldwide and we are adding over 400,000 new users every day. In the last four months alone, we have increased our daily user growth rate by almost 60 per cent. With Yahoo!’s backing, we can crank out awesome products and improvements to our platform faster than ever before. We will continue to support our existing product and deliver new services to help you grow and manage your success in cross-platform gaming — whether it’s casual, social or mobile.

Today marks a milestone for PlayerScale and I want to sincerely thank the team, our developers and millions of users for the adventure so far and can promise there will be more to come.

– Jesper Jensen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.