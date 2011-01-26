Check Out Yahoo's Cool Bus Stop Derby Challenge

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Steve Rhodes

Yahoo’s “Bus Stop Derby Challenge” is a pretty cool idea: instead of boring bus shelter ads, Yahoo replaced them with huge touchscreens with interactive games. The game pits neighbourhood against neighbourhood in San Francisco in live social games, like quizzes and other stuff.We covered this story here but thought the games were cool enough that we wanted to show you pictures of the games in action from Flickr.



