Check Out Yahoo's Cool Bus Stop Derby Challenge

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
yahoo bus stop derby

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Steve Rhodes

Yahoo’s “Bus Stop Derby Challenge” is a pretty cool idea: instead of boring bus shelter ads, Yahoo replaced them with huge touchscreens with interactive games. The game pits neighbourhood against neighbourhood in San Francisco in live social games, like quizzes and other stuff.We covered this story here but thought the games were cool enough that we wanted to show you pictures of the games in action from Flickr.

Here's what it looks like from afar

Here's a poster explaining how it works

There are also straight-up posters promoting yahoo

More awesome ads? Ok!

Here are the 10 best award-winning TV ads everyone must see →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.