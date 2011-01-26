Pretty Cool: Yahoo! Turns Bus Shelter Ads Into Games, Sparks City Rivalry

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Steve Rhodes

This is pretty cool. Instead of boring ads, Yahoo is actually turning the ads in bus shelters into interactive games. What’s more, it’s sparking rivalry between neighborhoods. (AdFreak)They put up big touchscreens at the stops and people can play live social games against people in other bus stops around San Francisco. The games range from visual puzzles to trivia competitions, and the results are updated live at BusStopDerby.com.



We happen to believe that Yahoo’s ad campaign is a huge waste of money but if they’re going to waste money on advertising they might as well do it with cool, innovative ads like this one.

Click here to check out pictures of the games in action →

