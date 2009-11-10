Yahoo Brings Free WiFi To Times Square

Nicholas Carlson
timessquareads tbi

Starting November 10, Yahoo and the Times Square Alliance will provide free WiFi service “to the more than 500,000 people who visit Times Square daily.”

A Yahoo spokesperson says the gesture “is the latest literal expression of Yahoo!’s promise to be at the centre of people’s online lives.”

