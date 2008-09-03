Yahoo Breaks $19: Microsoft's $31 Looking Pretty Good Right Now

Remember when Yahoo haughtily rejected Microsoft’s $31 per share offer for the company as “massively undervalued”? Those were the days.



Yahoo closed at $18.75, it’s lowest level in five years. For those who don’t care to recall, that’s below where it was trading when Microsoft hand-delivered the gift of a lifetime to the battered Board’s door.

New Yahoo board member Carl Icahn bought his 60 million-ish shares for about $25 apiece, which means he’s now down about $400 million (assuming he hasn’t dumped them).

Any bright new turnaround ideas Carl? We poleaxed shareholders are dying to know.

See Also: T. Boone Pickens Gets “Yanged”–Loses Shirt In $250 Million Yahoo Bet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.