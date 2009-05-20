Yahoo BOSS Search Bigger Than Ask.com

Last summer, Yahoo (YHOO) rolled out a search service called BOSS that let other companies use Yahoo’s technology for their search functions. It’s gotten to be very big since then.

Yahoo announced today that the BOSS API is on track to hit 1 billion search queries this month. That’s more than three times the queries it served six months ago.

And according to Yahoo, it’s now bigger than the combined search queries on Ask.com and Facebook, and “just behind” Microsoft (MSFT). (Yahoo’s using comScore to estimate those companies’ search query volumes.)

One more asset Microsoft could get in a Yahoo search deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.