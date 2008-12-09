Yahoo Boss Hits The Ground Running, Almost As Big As Ask.com (YHOO)

Yahoo’s new Boss search tool for other sites is off to a fast start: The company says it’s serving more than 10 million search queries a day via its partners’ sites.



What’s that mean? “As a point of reference, the total queries from these developer-built, BOSS-powered search engines would rank ahead of the combined searches done on both Facebook and Amazon, and just behind Ask.com,” Yahoo’s Bill Michels writes in a blog post.

Important: Boss searches won’t be counted as Yahoo (YHOO) searches by comScore or other metrics companies, so Boss won’t help Yahoo win any market share back from Google (GOOG).

And we assume that Yahoo’s Boss partners, such as TechCrunch, are getting a good revenue sharing deal on search ads. So Boss won’t likely move the revenue needle for Yahoo.

But it’s a nice tech and bizdev accomplishment for Yahoo, which is looking for good news anywhere it can find it.

