Yahoo Board Talks About What Everyone Else Has Talked About For a Week

Yahoo’s board met telephonically and discussed what they were expected to discuss (WSJ):



How to extract more cash from Microsoft (can’t wait to hear).

Whether to outsource search to Google in an attempt to fight Microsoft off.

On the first point, it will be interesting to see what the multi-million-dollar minds of Goldman, Lehman, and Moelis come up with, because here in $20 CPM-land we’re certainly drawing a blank. No other bidders, no other good alternatives–certainly sounds like a sub-$31 deal to us.

On the second point, search outsourcing, we’re curious to hear whether the speakerphone in the Yahoo boardroom produced any ideas that eluded TechCrunch, SAI, Boomtown, the New York Times, and a dozen other outlets earlier this week. We still hear people chattering about how search outsourcing and a big check from Google is somehow going to make Microsoft go away, but so far no one has explained exactly how that is going to work.

So we look forward to Wednesday, when the board meets in person and decides Yahoo’s fate. Meanwhile, next week’s D-Day for those Yahoo firings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.