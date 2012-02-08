YAHOO BOARD SHAKEUP!

Four Yahoo board members are stepping down, Kara Swisher reports.



Chairman Roy Bostock is one of them. Vyomesh Joshi, Gary Wilson and Arthur Kern will go too.

New directors include former Rovi CEO Fred Amoroso and LiveOps Chairman (and former CEO) Maynard Webb.

Three more new board members are coming.

It’s unclear who the chair will be.

Activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, whose firm owns more than a 5% stake in Yahoo, is said to be recruiting his own nominations for Yahoo’s board. Kara says he’s having a hard time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.