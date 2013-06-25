Why The Proxy Battle To Dismantle Yahoo's Board Probably Won't Work

Two massive pension funds are getting together to wage a proxy battle that would completely wipe out and rebuild Yahoo’s Board of Directors at the company’s meeting tomorrow, but it’s time to get real — they probably won’t get what they want.



At least not exactly.

Proxy battles became en vogue in 2012 as hedge fund managers, pension funds, and other big-time shareholders started demanding more from the boards of the companies in which they invested. The trend has continued into 2013, and it’s true that the dissidents in these fights have been gaining more ground as time goes on. Still, proxy battles are really hard to win outright— especially at big firms with popular CEOs (see JP Morgan).

Lets look at what’s gone down so far this year. The biggest company to lose to a dissident during the shareholder voting process in 2013 so far has been IGT, it’s the largest casino gaming machine manufacturer in the world.

The dissident in the tussle was hedge fund manager Jason Ader of Ader Investments. His hedge fund owns 3% of the company, and he’s also the Director of Las Vegas Sands Corp (so no stranger to the industry). As IGT’s March board meeting neared, Las Vegas was abuzz with the story. Employees spoke out against the CEO, management, the company’s creativity and more. Still, when it came to a vote, Ader only got 1 out of 3 people he nominated onto IGT’s board.

This game is not for the weak stomached.

Now, Ader’s victory happened at a $4 billion company with an unpopular CEO and it was quite a coup. Yahoo has a market cap of $27 billion and Marissa Mayer at the helm, so the pension funds waging a winner-take-all fight there are in for an even tougher battle.

That’s why, if the dissidents cause enough of a stink, they could perhaps get the company to negotiate. That’s what happened last month when hedge fund manager Paul Singer waged a proxy battle against Hess (a company with a $21.7 billion market cap).

According to the NYT, Hess and Singer negotiated into the wee hours of the morning before the company’s scheduled shareholder meeting.

From NYT:

After talks that stretched to dawn Hess agreed to give its opponent, the activist hedge fund Elliott Management, three board seats in exchange for the fund’s support of the company’s slate of five directors. All told, nine new directors will join the board.

Not bad, but certainly not the total victory Calvert and Christian Brothers Investment Services (the pension funds) are going for.

But then again, maybe removing the entire board is just a (really high) jumping off point. Who in their right mind would actually think Dan Loeb would be peacefully dislodged from a board anyway?

Below, check out a table that rounds up some of the hottest proxy battles of the year, from Institutional Shareholder Services. It’ll give you an even better sense of how complicated this stuff is.

Institutional Shareholder Services

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.