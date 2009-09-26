Yahoo Board Member Maggie Wilderotter Resigns

Yahoo (YHOO) board member Maggie Wilderotter will step down at the end of the year, Yahoo announced today in an SEC filing.



“On September 23, 2009, Mrs. Maggie Wilderotter notified Yahoo! Inc. (the “Company”) that she intends to resign from the Company’s Board of Directors on December 31, 2009. Mrs. Wilderotter is resigning to focus more on other responsibilities and not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Maggie is CEO of public company Frontier Communications. When Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang resigned as CEO in fall 2008, her name was mentioned as a possible replacement.

Here’s what Valleywag’s Owen Thomas wrote about her then:

“[Frontier CEO Maggie Wilderotter] has several pluses: She’s actually been a Silicon Valley CEO, unlike Yang, previous to his current run in the position, and Decker, who’s long aspired to a top job somewhere, but now looks farther than ever from getting it. With media, advertising, computing, and telecommunications merging into a single business, it strikes me that most of Yahoo’s board and management are ill-equipped for the transition. Not Wilderotter, who’s worked for Microsoft and AT&T and run Wink Communications, an interactive-TV company which she took from startup to IPO, through boom and bust.”

