Yahoo Board Meets To Talk Microsoft Search Deal

Yahoo’s (YHOO) board is meeting today to talk about a search deal with Microsoft (MSFT), the WSJ reports.



The meeting follows a series of conference calls, held as Microsoft and Yahoo grow closer to signing a deal.

Sources tell the WSJ some Yahoo board members remain wary of a deal, and that even if it were to be signed, it would not be announced today.

A source tells CNET a deal isn’t likely to happen this week.

On Tuesday’s Yahoo earnings call CEO Carol Bartz hinted a deal could be in the works when she told analysts:

“I think actually Bing is a good product. I think they’ve done a good job. I think Microsoft should be given kudos for Bing.”

This is presumably the same deal Kara Swisher reported last week, in which Microsoft will shell out several billion to take over Yahoo’s search business, and Yahoo will sell Microsoft’s display ads.

Yahoo’s search business fell off a cliff last week, dropping 15% in Q2. Today, meanwhile, Microsoft missed revenue estimates by more than $1 billion.

It’s funny how things happen quickly when businesses tank.

Both companies could use the help.

