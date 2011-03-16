Yahoo's Blogs Generated 550 Million Pageviews Last Month

Buried at the end of a blog post about Yahoo’s star news editor Andrew Golis leaving for PBS/Frontline is a startling statistic: Yahoo’s 23 blogs generated 550 million pageviews in February.



The stat in the post links to a Yahoo blog post from earlier this month, where the company shows this chart of its blog network’s traffic growth:

Photo: Yahoo

That’s pretty solid growth from last summer — basically double the pageviews. And it’s astounding traffic when you consider that the entire New York Times digital business is thought to do about 1 billion pageviews a month.

But it also highlights how relatively slow Yahoo has been to capitalise on a truly enormous opportunity.

The reason Yahoo’s blogs generate so much traffic is that they get great distribution from Yahoo’s massive homepage, sports, finance, news, and email audiences. So it’s surprising — and a bit frustrating for Yahoo shareholders — that the company hasn’t invested more aggressively in these new businesses.

For further comparison, Gawker Media is doing about 350 million pageviews per month, and Huffington Post is doing about 500 million.

