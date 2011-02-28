Yahoo Blocked Delicious Founder Joshua Schachter From Investing In Twitter

Delicious founder Joshua Schachter was offered the opportunity to invest in Twitter‘s first round and Yahoo, where he was working at the time, blocked him. Of course now Twitter is trading at $4.5 billion and will probably be a $10 billion company one day. If Yahoo has rules like that, it’s no wonder they’re bleeding talent left and right.



After Schachter sold Delicious to Yahoo, he worked there for a while, and then Google, and is now back in startup-land with his company Tasty Labs. He’s also an active angel investor and highly respected in tech circles for making a beloved product and being an all-around cool guy.

Union Square Ventures was an early investor in both Delicious and Twitter so we assume that’s the connection. Union Square’s Fred Wilson also offered a stake to now StockTwits CEO Howard Lindzon who turned it down because the valuation was too high; superangel Jeff Clavier ended up buying that stake. Was that the same stake? If so Clavier is a very lucky man.

We learned about it via his Twitter feed, where he’s being very gracious about the whole thing (maybe he bought secondary shares later?). We’d be severely pissed off.

Photo: Twitter

Don’t Miss: JP Morgan Buying Huge Stake In Twitter →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.