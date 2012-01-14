Yahoo Sports And College humour Are Teaming Up On A 'Punk'd' For Pro Athletes

New York Knick Landry Fields, working at Modell’s, maybe prepping for pranks

As part of Yahoo’s push toward original programming, Yahoo Sports is teaming up with College humour and Electus for a video series called “Blindsided” that will prank professional athletes.It sounds like players will actually be involved in planning and executing the pranks as well. Episode one will be up at Yahoo January 19, featuring New York Knicks player Landry Fields.



We’ve got to imagine Eli Manning, the “godfather of pranks,” will show up at some point.

The announcement of “Blindsided” follows news earlier in the week that Yahoo would stream an animated series from Tom Hanks, “Electric City.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.