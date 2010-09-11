Yahoo: Big Deal, Google, We Had Instant Search Back In 2005

Photo: Associated Press

In case you weren’t paying attention yesterday, Yahoo just posted a reminder on its official blog: Google Instant is nothing new.Google’s new streaming search results as you type generated a lot of buzz yesterday. But, as a number of outlets reported, this wasn’t the first time this had been done — Yahoo was playing around with streaming search results years ago.



Apparently, Yahoo is upset that more attention isn’t being paid to that last part.

As reminded by Search Engine Land, the notion of predicting a given user’s intended search was first introduced by Yahoo!’s “Instant Search” feature in 2005. We (and Instant Search) were ahead of the curve, and users let us know it. t that time, even search engine guru Danny Sullivan referred to the feature as a “weird one.” Though the advancement came too early for some, and the results were too overwhelming for others, Yahoo! filed patent applications on the feature and continued to build upon and innovate in the search experience.

Patent applications, eh? Watch your back, Google.

Of course, Yahoo never set the feature live on its home page, because the world wasn’t ready for that much innovation. But, just so you know, they were here first.

