Yahoo Considered Buying Bebo From AOL

Photo: Associated Press

Here’s a fun little nugget of tech news for a slow Friday in August.In December of last year Yahoo was in talks with AOL to buy its Bebo social network, according a source involved in the eventual sale to private equity group Criterion Capital.



Our source didn’t know why the deal never happened, but we would speculate that AOL wanted too much money. It’s also possible that AOL simply didn’t have the resources to sell the company while all its banker types were busy spinning the company off from Time Warner.

Why did Yahoo want Bebo? Our source says it wanted a social network, and it wanted a place to sell ads. For all of its problems, Bebo still serves up 4 billion impressions on a monthly basis says our source. That’s a lot of pages to serve ads against.

And Bebo has a millions of active users. Maybe Yahoo thought it could link it into Yahoo’s services and pump it up to compete with Facebook.

At any rate, it’s for the best that Yahoo didn’t buy Bebo. If Bebo is going to have any chance of succeeding it needs to be an independent entity operating like a startup.

See Also: Here’s The Real Reason Google Is Worried About Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.