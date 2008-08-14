Yahoo Beating NBC In Online Olympics

NBC is getting big TV numbers out of the Olympics, but on Monday the gold medal for online eyeballs went to Yahoo’s Olympics site. A good reminder that just as Jerry Yang keeps saying, Yahoo has a really, really big audience. Now it just has to figure out what it wants to do with them.



As per the Nielsen numbers below, NBC Olympics was the top site for U.S. surfers during the first three days of the games in unique visitors, but Yahoo took the top spot on Monday, when people settled back into more typical work-related surfing habits.

Also interesting: the official Chinese Olympics site, Beijing2008.cn, is getting significant traffic from the U.S., enough to make it the fourth-largest Olympics-related site, ahead, even, of the New York Times.

