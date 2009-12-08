Yahoo Asks Users Which Ads They Want To See

This morning, Yahoo (YHOO) announced the Ad Interest Manager — a dashboard for users who want to monitor and adjust the kinds of ads Yahoo shows them.



For example, since I live in New York and don’t drive a car, I turned off automotive ads. I left “Entertainment >

Television” ads on, though.

Smart! Not only do users like control, but Yahoo advertisers will happily pay more to show their ads only to users who actually want to see them.

According to the bullet points from Yahoo’s press release, AIM:

Provides a central point where Yahoo! visitors can assert even greater control over their online experience.

Gives visitors an unparalleled view into the information used to deliver interest-based advertising.

Shows the visitor both Yahoo!’s educated guesses about their interests and a summary of observations, along with other information they have provided.

Provides a list of specific interest categories that Yahoo! has placed a user into and lets people turn those categories off.

Allows people who don’t want to see interest-based ads to turn them off entirely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.