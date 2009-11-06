A week or so ago, we wrote a post an ad agency source of ours who wanted to know what had ever come of Yahoo’s dashboard for ad-buyers and sellers, which we know as “APT.”



We called the story “Does Yahoo APT Exist?”

Now we have an unimpeachable, on-the-record source who says no, “Yahoo APT” does not exist.

That’s because, according to Applied Predictive Technologies SVP Cathy Baker, Yahoo’s product is called “”APT from Yahoo!”

Cathy was nice enough to write us a letter to explain why. Read:

