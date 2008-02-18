Yahoo-AOL Talks Continuing (Big Whoop)

Yahoo’s desperate search for a Microsoft alternative continues: Yahoo’s advisers had talks with AOL this week, the Telegraph reports–an improvement on the AOL status of a week ago, which was that Yahoo was trying to initiate talks. The idea, presumably, is that Yahoo and AOL will merge (good idea) and this will make Microsoft go away (really?)



The Telegraph thinks Google’s ownership of 5% of AOL would be a stumbling block to an AOL-Yahoo deal. We doubt it–Google’s stake is small and could easily be sold–but the more important point is that an AOL-Yahoo deal doesn’t really represent to alternative to a Microsoft acquisition.

Yahoo and AOL should merge: AOL has some valuable assets–AIM, ICQ, mail, premium properties, MapQuest–but it has no place in the current portal wars. To stay relevant, AOL needs to combine these assets with one of the other players, and the Yahoo combination makes the most sense.

But as a Microsoft alternative, an AOL merger faces the same problems as the News Corp alternative: it’s highly unlikely that any AOL-Yahoo deal will be more appealing to Yahoo shareholders than $31 $29 per share.

We estimate that AOL is worth, at most, $10-$15 billion. If the companies combine, therefore, Time Warner could have about a 20% ownership in the New Yahoo. One hurdle to an AOL-Yahoo deal in the past, however, has reportedly been that Time Warner doesn’t want Yahoo stock, which means that the deal would have to be done at least partially for cash. A private equity firm could provide some of that cash, but then the question would be: At what value will Yahoo issue the new stock–the post-Microsoft bid $29, or the pre-Microsoft bid $19?

All of which is to say: Sure, Yahoo and AOL are talking. Everyone’s talking. But from the perspective of Yahoo shareholders, the best of the many hypothetical deals being discussed–by far–is Microsoft’s $31 $29 per share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.