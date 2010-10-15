Yahoo-AOL Deal Is "Pie-In-The-Sky"

Talk of an Yahoo-AOL deal is just that — talk — according to reporters Andrew Ross Sorkin of the NYT and CNBC’s David Faber.



Both peed all over the prospects for the deal this morning.

Faber on CNBC said PE firms might be talking about it, but that’s because that’s what PE firms do — they talk about potential deals.

Sorkin writes, “a deal is not happening anytime soon,” adding, “The trial balloon in the press is coming from a handful of bankers and investors who have tried to gin up interest in a deal for months.”

Completing a deal between the companies would be very complicated, and would need the cooperation of executives and board members. So far, that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Sorkin says these reports could move things along, adding public pressure, but for now, “talk of a deal is still pie-in-the-sky.”

Yahoo’s stock opened up 8% on the news, regardless.

