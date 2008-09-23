Yahoo: Announcing Our New, Secret Advertising Panel

That’s a confusing headline, right? But it’s accurate. See this afternoon’s email chain:



3:55pm

Hi Peter,



Today Yahoo! announced the formation of a Digital Advisory Council with industry executives from Yahoo!’s agency and advertiser partners. The Council is intended to act as a forum for open discussion with Yahoo!’s partners on the evolution of digital media and online advertising. Additional details on the Council are included in the press release below. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Thank you,

*Well-meaning PR person

3:56 pm

thx. who’s in the council?

4:15 pm

Hi Peter,



Unfortunately we are not releasing that information at this time. Thus far Yahoo! has already begun the process of reaching out to its partners and is very happy with the response to date. It does have partners that have agreed to join the Council, but it is not announcing the names of those companies today.



Sorry for any inconvenience.



Thanks,

*Well-meaning PR person

Anyone want to help uncloak the hidden identities of Yahoo’s mysterioso Council? Pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use our anonymous tip jar. Full mysterioso press release follows:

Yahoo! Forms Digital Advisory Council to Drive Discussions with Advertisers on Open Marketplaces and Convergence of Digital Media

Advertisers Invited to Join Conversation on Industry Changes

NEW YORK, Sep 22, 2008 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Yahoo! (YHOO: 18.88, -1.01, -5.1%) announced today the formation of a Digital Advisory Council that will consist of industry executives from its agency and advertiser partners. The Council will work collaboratively to explore the continued evolution of digital media and online advertising.



Yahoo! has created many partnerships over the past eighteen months that are reflective of the paradigm shift toward openness occurring across the online media landscape. Multi-year partnerships with premium publishers, the Newspaper Consortium, as well as the Yahoo!-Google services agreement all are part of Yahoo!’s more open approach.



“As Yahoo! partners with publishers to extend the reach of our network, we have formed the Digital Advisory Council to identify innovative ways to improve advertiser performance, particularly in anticipation of the rollout of Yahoo’s new advertising management platform in the coming months,” said Hilary Schneider, executive vice president, Yahoo! U.S.



The Council will serve as a vehicle for soliciting feedback and will supplement Yahoo!’s daily conversations with advertisers. Active discussion with key customers is an important pillar in making Yahoo! a partner of choice, particularly during a time when competition for ad dollars is as robust as ever. Yahoo!’s Digital Advisory Council will first meet in the fourth quarter of this year.



“Opening up Yahoo! is a key part of our strategy, and we want to help advertisers understand how they can benefit from this approach,” Schneider added. “At the same time, there has been confusion and misinformation surrounding Yahoo!’s agreement with Google, which represents another key milestone in opening up our network. As questions emerge about how Yahoo! will implement this agreement, the Advisory Council will provide a forum for us to engage in a dialogue with key customers on those issues.”

