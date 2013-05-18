With Tumblr, Yahoo Would Double Down On Mobile And Social

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Yahoo Is Reportedly Exploring An Investment In Or Acquisition Of Tumblr (AllThingsD)

Tumblr, the blogging platform and social network would be the crown jewel in Yahoo’s efforts to revamp and, in the words of its CFO, become “cool again.” Tumblr would bring Yahoo the young audience it so desperately craves; it is especially popular among teens and young adults, as we discussed in our recent report on teens’ mobile habits. It also has a mobile footprint, opting to release its first major ad initiative on mobile, as we outlined in our social media ad report, which included a primer on Tumblr as an ad platform. However, Tumblr may also bring some headaches: it is full of racy content, to put it mildly. Read >

Ellis Hamburger, Business InsiderThe iPhone 4S is one of the most popular prepaid models.

One-Third Of All U.S. Smartphone Sales Were Prepaid In The First Quarter (CNET)

Mobile financing patterns are changing. According to the NPD Group, prepaid smartphones accounted for 32% of all U.S, smartphone sales in the first quarter, up from 21% a year prior. NPD attributes the jump to consumers buying older models of flagship phone models, like the Samsung Galaxy S2 or the iPhone 4S. It may also explain why smartphone penetration is reaccelerating. Read >How To Break Into Mobile Native Advertising (Mobile Marketer)

Interviews with executives from Klip, SessionM and Sharethrough on the best ways to get started with mobile native advertising campaigns. The main advice is to design context-sensitive ads that help customers solve problems in their day-to-day lives, and to focus on limited concrete goals at first, like getting users to share content. Read >

Apps Begin To Arrive on Google Glass (New York Times)

CNN, Elle, Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, and Evernote will soon unveil new apps for Google Glass as it begins builds out its developer ecosystem. Path and the New York Times were previously the only apps available. Read >

AT&T CEO: Content Providers Will subsidise Consumers’ Data (Fierce Wireless)

Carriers are eager to ward off consumer dissatisfaction with data plans. AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told investors at a J.P. Morgan conference that he expects content providers and app developers to unveil new models that let consumers access their content without egregiously high data bills. “There will be models that emerge where they defray consumer charges by paying it themselves, or by advertising.” Read >

YouTube Is The Largest Source Of Mobile Traffic (Sandvine)

But who will be in the carriers’ crosshairs when the all-you-can-eat data party ends? YouTube accounts for a quarter of North American mobile traffic during peak period, according to Sandvine. Facebook chips in another 10%. Real-time entertainment (i.e., mobile video) accounts for 44% of peak mobile traffic. Read >

SandvineConsumer Spending On iOS Games Passes Dedicated Handheld Games (App Annie)

For the first time, gaming revenue on the iOS app store surpassed gaming-focused handheld devices, like Nintendo DS or Sony PlayStation Portable, further underscoring how smartphones are disrupting markets for devoted devices, such as MP3 players or cheap cameras. Games are the app store’s real success story. Games represent about 40% of downloads and 70 to 80% of consumer spending in both the App Store and Google Play. Read >

iOS And Android Combine For 92 per cent Of First Quarter Smartphone Shipments (IDC)

IDC reported slightly higher smartphone shipments than Gartner for the first quarter: 216 versus 210 million, respectively. Both showed Android opening up a massive lead in platform market share. IDC’s numbers also showed Microsoft’s Windows Phone overtaking BlackBerry as the number three operating system. Read >

