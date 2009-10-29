Yahoo Taps Brakes On Bing-Yahoo Search Results Page Development*

Yahoo’s team in charge of reviewing the quality of Yahoo’s new Bing-powered search engine has been told to freeze hiring, a source familiar with the group tells us.



Bing-nalized Yahoo search results pages were due at the end of this year.

Seperately, Yahoo yesterday announced it would delay finalising its search deal with Microsoft (MSFT) unti early 2010.

“Microsoft and Yahoo! are committed to this agreement and believe this is a highly competitive deal that is good for consumers, advertisers and publishers. We have made good progress in finalising the definitive agreements. Given the complex nature of this transaction there remain some issues that need some additional clarity and definitive details. So, the teams at Yahoo! and Microsoft are continuing to work on the remaining details, and we have mutually agreed to extend the period to negotiate and execute the agreement. We plan to do this as expeditiously as possible. Both companies are optimistic that we will be able to close this deal by early 2010.”

Correction: An earlier version of this post suggested Bing-Yahoo search pages would be public this year. That is not correct. Our source says Bing-Yahoo search pages were to supposed be finished internally by the end of this year. We don’t know when they will be made public.

