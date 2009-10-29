Yahoo Analyst Day: Everything You Need To Know

Yahoo (YHOO) held its analyst day today. JP Morgan’s Imran Khan took away five key points:



More emphasis on user data. Yahoo! will devote more focus to understanding its user base in the US, with the goal of increasing engagement by providing the most relevant and targeted content to users.

Increased focus on improving margins. During her initial comments, CEO Carol Bartz stated that 6% operating margins are unacceptable.

A more nimble Yahoo! The company has updated its platform to be able to make site changes more quickly.

Update on the home page. The new home page is driving a ~9% increase in page views and a ~20% increase in time spent.More than 40% of users are using 6 to 11 applications. Yahoo! has also integrated the main ad on the front page more effectively, and since the launch of the new home page, the CTR on advertising on the home page has seen a 10% increase.

Data-driven and events-driven programming strategy. Yahoo! is using home page CTR and buzz data to build its programming lineup.

