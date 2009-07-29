Yahoo Already Suffering From Microsoft Technology

The ink is barely dry on Yahoo’s (YHOO) search partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), but Yahoo is already suffering the effects of pairing with Redmond.



We just clicked over to the companies’ awesomely titled Web site, http://www.choicevalueinnovation.com, to watch videos of Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer explaining the deal. No such luck: Unlike pretty much every Web video we’ve seen in the last year, which just works, it appears we need a “WMV Player” to tune in. Let’s hope there’s a good explanation for this.

